Rapid City Council will discuss medical cannabis

The battle over legalizing marijuana is front and center in the November election here in Arizona. (Source: KPHO)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At tomorrow’s working session, the Rapid City Council will discuss medical cannabis.

The city doesn’t want to monitor the consumption of marijuana but discuss where manufactures of the product will be placed.

Despite medical marijuana becoming legal July 1st, the state has not yet adopted any rules on the legalization.

“All the municipalities have been kind of waiting to see what the state does and at this point, a lot of the communities are either moving forward not knowing what the state rules are or doing something similar to what we’re doing, which is saying we are going to zone this or regulate where these are located but we can’t really adopt our regulation until we know what the state is doing,” said City Attorney, Joel Landeen.

Landeen hopes to receive guidance from the state within the next few months.

Ultimately the city council will decide the rules and regulations on medical marijuana but wants to incorporate public input into the process.

“It’s going to take the input of our elected officials and our community as a whole for Rapid City to fall just where they need to be on what our final draft looks like. We’ll come with options and an outline and then we’ll listen and make revisions where needed,” said Community Development Director, Vicki Fisher.

The City Council Work Session is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers

