Oglala Sioux Tribe Veterans Committee prepares for All Veterans Wacipi

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The All Veterans Wacipi is set to celebrate all branches of the military with the pomp and circumstance only our Native American population can provide.

What: The All Veterans Wacipi

When: June 11th - 13th, 2021

Where: Various Locations. Check Facebook Page for more information.

For more information you can contact Jared Eagle Bull; (605) 277-5370

