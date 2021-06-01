Oglala Sioux Tribe Veterans Committee prepares for All Veterans Wacipi
Jun. 1, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The All Veterans Wacipi is set to celebrate all branches of the military with the pomp and circumstance only our Native American population can provide.
What: The All Veterans Wacipi
When: June 11th - 13th, 2021
Where: Various Locations. Check Facebook Page for more information.
For more information you can contact Jared Eagle Bull; (605) 277-5370
