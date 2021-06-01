Advertisement

Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - American pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

Moderna announced Tuesday it has begun a “rolling submission” to the Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine already has been cleared for emergency use by the FDA and regulators in numerous other countries. So far, more than 124 million doses have been administered in the United States.

Large-scale studies of the shots continued after Moderna’s emergency authorization. The FDA will scrutinize the information to see if the vaccine meets stringent criteria for full licensure.

Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine maker to seek full approval, following Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Last week, Moderna also announced that its vaccine appears safe and effective in kids as young as 12. The company plans to seek emergency authorization for teen use this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
COVID-19 numbers on Monday in SD
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
UPDATE: South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City

Latest News

From the pandemic, to xenophobia and racial injustice, this past year has been hard on many....
Surgeon general: Americans must address loneliness epidemic
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search
From the pandemic, to xenophobia and racial injustice, this past year has been hard on many....
U.S. surgeon general: Americans must address loneliness epidemic
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in Floyd’s death