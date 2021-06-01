Getting hot by the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and temperatures stay mild - especially for those on the eastern slopes of the hills. A westerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid 50s. Many others will fall into the low 50s or upper 40s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°! Temperatures keep climbing on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and sunny skies. Friday will be our first 90° day of the year with a forecast of 93°! Make sure those A/C units are working and ready to go! The 90s continue into Saturday with more sunshine a low 90s. Sunday is a bit cooler, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

We’re back up in the upper 80s on Monday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the later afternoon hours. Best chance for storms looks to be Tuesday, where some could be strong to severe! Highs will be in the low 80s. We will stay in the 80s all next week with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon hours of each day.

