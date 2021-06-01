Free Summer meals program rolls out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tuesday the RCAS food program started at 11 different locations across Rapid City.

“We offer meals at no charge to all kids under 18. They do not need to be enrolled in the district, this is all kids,” Krista Leischner, Nutrition Manager RCAS, says

The program started almost a decade ago and is focused on the idea that a full stomach allows kids to be more successful.

“We strongly believe in the connection between nurturing the body” continued Leischner “And being able to learn even now or in the school year. "

Any child under the age of 18 can get a free lunch, which includes a grain product, protein, and milk, as well as some fruits and vegetables. The meal is designed to help out parents who may be busy during the day.

" I think it definitely does relieve a burden on parents that during the workday their kids can come over and get a meal and they are receiving some of that normally they do during the school year,” Leischner,

Thanks to a partnership between the district and Meals on Wheels, grandparents get the chance to eat free, also.

“We’re able to feed seniors who bring their grandchildren, that’s 60 plus we can also feed free of charge,” added Leischner

Free lunch site locations and times can be found here

