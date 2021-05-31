Advertisement

Wreath-laying ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - In commemoration of Memorial Day, The Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Similar ceremonies are happening around the country as Americans mourn, celebrate and pay their respects to the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. military.

More on this story tonight on KEVN Black Hills FOX

