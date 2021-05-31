Pleasant Monday weather, but getting hotter Later in the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nice weather is in store for us today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s today, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Tuesday, a wind shift line moves through, shifting winds to the northwest. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible in southwest South Dakota as this trough moves through.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft moves over us later this week, bringing the warmest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Temperatures may crowd 90 on Friday.

A slow change in the weather pattern is likely next weekend into the following week.

