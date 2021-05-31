Advertisement

A few showers possible tonight and Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few isolated showers will be possible tonight as a front passes through the area. Lows will fall into the 50s for many, with some 40s in the hills and northeast Wyoming. A couple rumbles of thunder will be possible, too.

More showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, especially in the central/southern Black Hills. Some will pop up on the plains through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many, with 60s in the hills. After Tuesday’s shower chances, we dry out and really start to warm up.

Mostly sunny skies will be present Wednesday, with highs nearing 80°. Thursday will feature highs in the mid 80s with sunny skies. We keep the sunshine for Friday and it looks like we will have our first 90° day of the year with a forecast high of 93°. 90s stick around for Saturday with some more sunshine, then we drop it back down into the 70s and 80s by Sunday.

Above average temperatures are likely to continue the following week, with some days getting near or in the 90s. June looks to be a pretty warm month for us. The forecast is calling for warmer than average temperatures with below normal precipitation. This is also the case for the summer months of June, July and August, too.

