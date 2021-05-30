South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATED

Two children involved in an Amber Alert issued Saturday afternoon are safe in police custody.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports that 9-year-old Zyriah Seay and 5-year-old Jeremiah Seay we’re located safe northwest of Michell. Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle near Jackson County where they followed the 2014 Chevy Cruz down I-90. Once the vehicle was stopped around 7 PM, the children were recovered safely, and two adults were taken into police custody.

Katrina Seay is suspected to have taken the kids this morning.

