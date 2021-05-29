Advertisement

The Holiday Weekend Looks Warm and Dry

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have seen a shift from PM chances of rain to “What rain?” Any rain that we got earlier this week, and whatever falls tomorrow, will pretty much wrap up our rain chances for about the next seven days.

The clouds hung out as predicted today and it was certainly breezy and sometimes downright windy. I don’t know about you, but I felt the warmth creeping in as the day progressed. There are a few afternoon showers dotting the weather map, but nothing that is getting anywhere near severe levels in our viewing area at this time.

Earlier this week the chances looked good for at least a little something rain-wise for the beginning of next week, but right now I have looked at a few models and I am seeing absolutely nothing giving me any serious rain vibes for at least the next week.

High pressure is coming in and it is coming in to stay. I saw a possible blip on a model for a pop-up shower Wednesday, but even that is anemic at best. This ridge is strong and any rain that comes close ends up going up and over the ridge and into North Dakota and eventually Canada.

Plan on highs climbing 10 to 15 degrees above average everyday by next Friday. Enjoy your holiday weekend and please be safe.

