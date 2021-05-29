Advertisement

Honoring a sacrifice, Memorial Day

Black Hills National Cemetery
Black Hills National Cemetery(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Memorial Day is a day to honor fallen military personnel for their sacrifice.

It’s tradition to place things like flags and flowers on gravestones, mourn and remember those lost.

Although the exact origins are unknown, it was born out of a Civil War tradition of decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers.

Originally called Decoration Day, what is now known as Memorial Day, became an official federal holiday in 1971 under the Nixon administration.

The Black Hills National Cemetery lays rest to members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged honorably. Occasionally, family members of the veterans are allowed to lay beside them.

A majority of the staff that upkeep the cemetery are veterans themselves.

The cemetery was established in 1948 and is the resting place for over 24 thousand veterans and their families.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Cathie said "People ask about these; my tennis balls on rebar. And the reason they are here is...
Let It Grow: Tennis balls & rebar make for a safe garden

Latest News

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
Detroit flight available for the first time from Rapid City.
The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City
Competitors travel from all over to test their speed.
Hollywood’s Wild West inspires Fast Draw Competition
3D printing devices to assist clients of BH Works
B9 Creations is creating devices to improve the lives of individuals at Black Hills Works