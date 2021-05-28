Advertisement

Virtual Poppy Wall of Honor returns for Memorial Day weekend

By Kristin Kasper
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Blooming from battlefield, the poppy became a national symbol during World War I.

Deeply moved by the loss he witnessed, Canadian doctor Lt. Col. John McCrae penned the poem “In Flanders Fields” to honor his fallen comrades.

“It dates back to its origins in 1915,” said U.S. Army veteran and USAA vice president Eric Engquist. “In the war-scored fields, the poppies began blooming.”

Since, synthetic poppies have been distributed by the American Legion to recognize the lives lost in conflict.

This Memorial Day weekend, as locals and tourists visit Washington, D.C. to honor those lives lost, USAA is leading a more accessible tribute to our fallen heroes: a virtual Poppy Wall of Honor.

Poppy Wall
Poppy Wall(GRAY DC)

Previously, the agency presented a pop-up Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall. It contained more than 645,000 artificial poppies. The red flowers filled one side, and historic facts about U.S conflicts filled the other.

The exhibit was installed over the Memorial Day weekend in 2018 and 2019. This is the second consecutive year USAA has sponsored a virtual poppy wall experience instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The website offers information about the losses suffered in historic military conflict and why the poppy has become a symbol of remembrance.

It features arts and crafts for children about how to make poppies at home, as well as a section that offers smartphone wallpapers and Zoom backgrounds.

You can also learn how to dedicate a poppy using the Snapchat messaging app.

Engquist says USAA aims to install the physical wall in Washington again next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Cathie said "People ask about these; my tennis balls on rebar. And the reason they are here is...
Let It Grow: Tennis balls & rebar make for a safe garden

Latest News

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
Detroit flight available for the first time from Rapid City.
The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City