“Nomadland” Actor, Cat Clifford, performs one-man show at Cave Collective.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Award-winning artist, actor, and songwriter Cat Clifford joins The Cave Collective on June 26th to share his stories and songs, including “Drifting Away I Go,” recently featured in the Academy Award-winning motion picture Nomadland.

Plus, South Dakota born trumpeter Alexander Massa aims to create a sense of belonging wherever he plays. Having resided in South Dakota, Winnipeg, South Texas, New Orleans, Iceland and the high seas over the course of his life, he is constantly drawing to and from his many experiences in music, and out. He’ll be joining the Cave on May 29th at 6 pm.

Numerous performances will take place all throughout the month of June. For a detailed list go to the Cave Collective for more information.

