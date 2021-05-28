Advertisement

Let It Grow: Tennis balls & rebar make for a safe garden

By Blake Joseph
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Howdy Black Hills Nation. It’s another episode of Let it Grow. I’m standing here with garden aficionado Cathie Draine and today we’re talking about safety tips in the garden.

Cathie said “People ask about these; my tennis balls on rebar. And the reason they are here is that I water this garden with a hose. So I’m dragging the hose here, there, and everywhere. And by putting the rebar in that protects the corners of the garden so the hose doesn’t run through it. And by putting a tennis ball on top of the rebar it protects me from leaning over and getting a rebar up my nose or in my eyes are some other interesting problem. You can buy really attractive hose guides but I always afraid I’d get excited and trip over them so I have this somewhat strange arrangement.

Blake said “Well I like it. Protect the gardener and the garden. Get some hose guards for your beautiful place. We’ll see you next week folks for another episode of Let It Grow.”

