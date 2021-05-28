Advertisement

‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available in theaters and to rent on Disney+ starting Friday.

This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter).

Instead, this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

The fashion

The movie is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt stuffy London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story.

But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Cathie said "People ask about these; my tennis balls on rebar. And the reason they are here is...
Let It Grow: Tennis balls & rebar make for a safe garden

Latest News

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
Detroit flight available for the first time from Rapid City.
The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City