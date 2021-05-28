COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,422. 16 deaths were reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2010.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Gregory counties reported 2 new cases each, and Meade and Jackson counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations remained at 49.

According to CDC data, 54.32% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.22% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.