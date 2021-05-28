Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota for Friday

(CDC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,422. 16 deaths were reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2010.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Gregory counties reported 2 new cases each, and Meade and Jackson counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations remained at 49.

According to CDC data, 54.32% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.22% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Cathie said "People ask about these; my tennis balls on rebar. And the reason they are here is...
Let It Grow: Tennis balls & rebar make for a safe garden