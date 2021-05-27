Pennington County launches Click it or Tick it campaign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Memorial Day is coming up and that means so is an increase in traffic.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the National Highway Safety Administration to launch their Click it or Ticket campaign.

Between May 24th and June 6th, the county will focus on people violating the law by not wearing a seatbelt.

The office will conduct extra patrols and regulate a zero-tolerance for seatbelt violations.

This helps to remind people reasons why wearing a seatbelt is so important.

<”One of the primary reasons is to help the driver stay in their seat, should they start to lose control of their vehicle, so that they can stay in control of their vehicle. So, it’s not only important to help keep you in the vehicle during a crash so you’re not ejected from the vehicle, but it’s to help you maintain control of your own vehicle.” >

It’s a petty offense to not wear your seatbelt and could result in a 25 dollar fine.

Sperle says it’s not one of the bigger fines that come with traffic laws, but the importance of it is one of the highest.

