Advertisement

Pennington County launches Click it or Tick it campaign

Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Memorial Day is coming up and that means so is an increase in traffic.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the National Highway Safety Administration to launch their Click it or Ticket campaign.

Between May 24th and June 6th, the county will focus on people violating the law by not wearing a seatbelt.

The office will conduct extra patrols and regulate a zero-tolerance for seatbelt violations.

This helps to remind people reasons why wearing a seatbelt is so important.

<”One of the primary reasons is to help the driver stay in their seat, should they start to lose control of their vehicle, so that they can stay in control of their vehicle. So, it’s not only important to help keep you in the vehicle during a crash so you’re not ejected from the vehicle, but it’s to help you maintain control of your own vehicle.” >

It’s a petty offense to not wear your seatbelt and could result in a 25 dollar fine.

Sperle says it’s not one of the bigger fines that come with traffic laws, but the importance of it is one of the highest.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Storms KEVN
Severe storms return Wednesday
There has been increased awareness about cybersecurity but lately Rapid City police have seen...
Check fraud on the rise in the Black Hills
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
A Super Tuesday for NASA
‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky

Latest News

Rising Star contestants share their experience
Rising Star contestants share their experience
Pennington County launches Click it or Tick it campaign
Pennington County launches Click it or Tick it campaign
Legislators meet to discuss marijuana
Legislators meet to discuss marijuana
211 helps coordinate volunteering opportunities through the United Way of the Black Hills, for...
Free time this summer? 211 connects people with volunteer opportunities