Advertisement

Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Four children are recovering from injuries after a dust devil picked up a bounce house in Arizona and carried it more than 15 feet into the air.

It started out as an end-of-the-school-year celebration on May 20 at a gated community in Mesa, Arizona, when Kevin Lee says his 6-year-old son and three other children endured horror on a bounce house set up for the party.

“The dust devil came, and then, I flew,” Lee’s son said.

Wind gusts carried the bounce house up more than 15 feet, leading to a traumatic fall.

“What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a tragedy for the neighborhood,” Lee said. “Everyone was in shock when it happened. It was a catastrophe, a freak accident.”

The accident sent four school children to the hospital. Thankfully, they’re all expected to be OK.

Lee’s son fractured his tailbone. The three other children suffered injuries that ranged from broken bones, lacerated livers and concussions. One remains hospitalized.

“We are all very, very lucky because as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse,” Lee said.

Lee’s son says he plans to never get back in a bounce house again.

A GoFundMe set up to help with the children’s medical expenses has raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Cathie said "People ask about these; my tennis balls on rebar. And the reason they are here is...
Let It Grow: Tennis balls & rebar make for a safe garden

Latest News

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
South Dakota Amber Alert issued for two children last seen near Rapid City
Detroit flight available for the first time from Rapid City.
The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City