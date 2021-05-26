Ravnsborg’s two day trial date set

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is going to trial August 26th and 27th, nearly a year after he struck and killed Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges as a result of the accident, careless driving, driving outside of his lane, and operating a vehicle while on an electronic device. All charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.

The case will be prosecuted by Emily Sovell, the Hyde County State’s Attorney. Sovell has been assisted throughout the process by Michael Moore, Beadle County State’s Attorney. Because of the close proximity for the involved legal parties, Ravnsborg’s proceedings have taken place at the Hughes County courthouse, as opposed to the Hyde County courthouse where the accident happen.

Governor Kristi Noem, a number of law enforcement agencies, and state lawmakers have called for Ravnsborg’s resignation. However, Ravnsborg has defied those calls, and continued to signal that he intends to run again for re-election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.