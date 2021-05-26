Advertisement

‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser returns to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The campaign aims to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for treatments, and...
The campaign aims to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for treatments, and programs that help patients.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department has been raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past decade. Every year, they use their boots to collect donations.

All the Rapid City Fire Department stations scattered around town Wednesday for their annual Fill the Boot Fundraiser. The campaign aims to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for treatments, and programs that help patients.

Rachel Hobbs coordinated the MDA fundraiser. She said that it’s nice for the fire crews to interact with the community in a positive way.

“Usually, we see people on their worst days,” Hobbs said. “This is a chance to get to see people in the community when they’re out getting groceries or hanging out around town. So, it’s nice to get that interaction as well, and everyone is very supportive.”

The pandemic meant last year’s fundraiser was virtual, causing a significant drop in donations with the department only able to bring in just over $500. That’s compared to $47,000 the previous year.

Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said that they hope to get back on track this year.

“For our crews to be out on the streets collecting donations from the community, it makes a huge difference.”

The Fire Department will be on the streets through Friday to take donations

