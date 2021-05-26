Cooler and gloomy for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies continue overnight with showers possible, mainly on the plains. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. If you live close to the North Dakota state line, you might see some wet snow mix in... probably not what anyone wants to hear at the end of May. Clouds stick around for Thursday. It will be a cool and gloomy day. Highs will be in the 40s for much of western South Dakota. If you live closer to the Nebraska state line, you could see some 50s. The warmest area will be northeast Wyoming, where they have more sunshine by midday and afternoon. Highs there will be in the 50s and potentially some 60s.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs making their way in the 60s for many. Memorial Day weekend will feature scattered clouds and highs in the 60s. There is a possibility for an isolated shower or two on Saturday and Sunday, but those chances are pretty low. Memorial Day itself will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 60s. Some may flirt with 70° Monday.

The first day of June is shaping up to be a nice one. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Temperatures stay in the 70s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but the warmer air will keep filling in toward the end of next week. Expect more sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs likely making it into the 80s. Finally feeling like summer!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.