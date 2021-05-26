Advertisement

Bison senior wins 15th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest

Katherine Kvale
Bison senior Katherine Kvale wins Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bison High School senior Katherine Kvale is the winner of the 15th annual Rising Star of the West scholarship contest sponsored by KEVN Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.  The four finalists in this year’s contest each delivered four on-air commentaries which were rated by both on-line viewers and a Black Hills FOX panel.  Kvale was picked as this year’s best by a combination of those groups.  She receives a $4,000 college scholarship.

Wyoming Virtual Academy senior FaithHoney Anderson of Sundance finished second in this year’s contest and wins a $2,000 scholarship.

Little Wound High School sophomore Angelina Swallow took third place and a $1,000 scholarship.

Philip High School senior Jaida Haynes finished fourth and is the winner of a $500 scholarship.

Kvale joins Janesa Bakeberg, Annelise Ewing and Kaitlyn Hemmingson of Spearfish High School, Shad Christman of Lemmon High School, St. Thomas More’s Caila Brennan and Audrey Cope, Lead-Deadwood’s Jordon Barthel, homeschool students Rae McKee of Nemo and Emma Smith of Rapid City, Gavin Brucklacher of Philip, Noah Storm and Jessica Benson from Stevens High School and Ireland Larsen and Melissa Rothe from Douglas as winners of the Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
There has been increased awareness about cybersecurity but lately Rapid City police have seen...
Check fraud on the rise in the Black Hills
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman

Latest News

RCAS board
Open forum held for school board candidates
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
RCPD reviews their own policies a year after the death of George Floyd
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson gifts 2021 inaugural flag to WWII veteran Morry Crow.
WWII veteran gifted 2021 inauguration flag
As more people invest their money into digital currency, Rick Kahler, founder of Kahler...
Crypto-currency in Rapid City; financial planner weighs in