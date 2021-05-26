Bison senior wins 15th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest

Bison High School senior Katherine Kvale is the winner of the 15th annual Rising Star of the West scholarship contest sponsored by KEVN Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. The four finalists in this year’s contest each delivered four on-air commentaries which were rated by both on-line viewers and a Black Hills FOX panel. Kvale was picked as this year’s best by a combination of those groups. She receives a $4,000 college scholarship.

Wyoming Virtual Academy senior FaithHoney Anderson of Sundance finished second in this year’s contest and wins a $2,000 scholarship.

Little Wound High School sophomore Angelina Swallow took third place and a $1,000 scholarship.

Philip High School senior Jaida Haynes finished fourth and is the winner of a $500 scholarship.

Kvale joins Janesa Bakeberg, Annelise Ewing and Kaitlyn Hemmingson of Spearfish High School, Shad Christman of Lemmon High School, St. Thomas More’s Caila Brennan and Audrey Cope, Lead-Deadwood’s Jordon Barthel, homeschool students Rae McKee of Nemo and Emma Smith of Rapid City, Gavin Brucklacher of Philip, Noah Storm and Jessica Benson from Stevens High School and Ireland Larsen and Melissa Rothe from Douglas as winners of the Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.