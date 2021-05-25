Advertisement

WWII veteran gifted 2021 inauguration flag

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson gifts 2021 inaugural flag to WWII veteran Morry Crow.
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson gifts 2021 inaugural flag to WWII veteran Morry Crow.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -U.S Representative Dusty Johnson was given an American Flag flown during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

However, he’s decided to gift it to Rapid City’s own 101 year old Sergeant Morry Crow.

Crow is a World War two veteran who recently had an exhibit in the South Dakota Air and Space museum dedicated to his heroism.

Crow flew 25 missions, including an aerial victory, and has five air medals as well as a purple heart.

However, his most recent accomplishment was being awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross.

Crow is constantly saying how he doesn’t deserve it, but all of the badges and medals speak for themselves.

He’s proud to have been gifted the flag.

”It’s something that I will honor as long as I live,” says Crow, “because not many get to have something like that.”>

Johnson says that he didn’t feel worthy holding onto the flag.

He says it didn’t take much thought to decide who the rightful owner should be.

”He’s just a good citizen, a good American. When you add that on top of the fact that he’s a legitimate war hero,” says Johnson, “this is right guy to get that piece of American history.”

Johnson also gifted Crow a Challenge Coin on behalf of the U.S. House of Representatives and the state of South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
There has been increased awareness about cybersecurity but lately Rapid City police have seen...
Check fraud on the rise in the Black Hills
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman

Latest News

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
RCPD reviews their own policies a year after the death of George Floyd
As more people invest their money into digital currency, Rick Kahler, founder of Kahler...
Crypto-currency in Rapid City; financial planner weighs in
The team is working on a plot that will resemble cherry pie.
Sunken Garden’s sweet design, a slice of cherry pie
Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool opens next Tuesday. Followed by Parkview Pool, Horace...
Rapid City outdoor pools open next week for first time in 21 months