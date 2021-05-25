Severe storms return Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase over night as the next storm system moves in for Wednesday. Temperatures for many will fall into the 40s. Scattered clouds are expected early in the morning, but we become mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many, with a few 70s closer to Nebraska. It will be a bit breezy through the day, but not as windy as it was Tuesday.

Showers will be possible in the morning hours, but the best chance for storms will move in through the afternoon, where storms could become severe. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will develop around 2 p.m. in northeast Wyoming and move into western South Dakota through the afternoon. The severe threat should wrap up between 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A strong front will slide through with those storms and drastically cool us off for Thursday. Expect cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area. A very similar forecast to what we saw Friday and Saturday last week. Thankfully, the cool air is short lived as warmer air returns Friday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and a few 70s. Memorial Day Weekend will have highs in the 60s with a few shower or storm chances. The best chance for moisture will be on Sunday, but don’t expect a washout. Memorial Day itself will have scattered cloud cover with highs in the 60s.

Warmer air will return June 1 and for the rest of that week with highs in the 70s and potentially some 80s. The pattern takes a drier turn and precipitation will be limited to shower and thunderstorm chances.

