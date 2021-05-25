Representative Dusty Johnson awards Vietnam Veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Two Vietnam Veterans were recognized today and awarded Commemorative Lapel Pins for their time spent serving the country.

Harry Parkurst and Theodore Big Crow have many stories about fighting in the war.

Big Crow says if he had to do it again, he would because it helped him learn and grow.

Parkurst, although many stories himself, recalls coming home from the war only to be jumped by several kids.

Congressman Dusty Johnson said one of the mistakes the United States has made in its history is the way it welcomed home the Vietnam era veterans.

“The country did not do a good job at welcoming home our Vietnam era veterans and I’ve heard so many stories, really terrible stories about insults that they’ve received on the way home. “This is an opportunity for our country to try and do better. And to look those veterans in the eye, shake their hand, and say that a grateful nation thanks and honors your service,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The awarded pins contain imagery that talks about how great America is and how noble the veteran’s service was.

The pin reads on the back closest to the heart, the nation thanks and honors you.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.