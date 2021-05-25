Advertisement

Representative Dusty Johnson awards Vietnam Veterans

Dusty Vets
Dusty Vets(Aleah Burggraff)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Two Vietnam Veterans were recognized today and awarded Commemorative Lapel Pins for their time spent serving the country.

Harry Parkurst and Theodore Big Crow have many stories about fighting in the war.

Big Crow says if he had to do it again, he would because it helped him learn and grow.

Parkurst, although many stories himself, recalls coming home from the war only to be jumped by several kids.

Congressman Dusty Johnson said one of the mistakes the United States has made in its history is the way it welcomed home the Vietnam era veterans.

“The country did not do a good job at welcoming home our Vietnam era veterans and I’ve heard so many stories, really terrible stories about insults that they’ve received on the way home. “This is an opportunity for our country to try and do better. And to look those veterans in the eye, shake their hand, and say that a grateful nation thanks and honors your service,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The awarded pins contain imagery that talks about how great America is and how noble the veteran’s service was.

The pin reads on the back closest to the heart, the nation thanks and honors you.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine

Latest News

Black Hills Children Home
Representative Dusty Johnson visits Black Hills Children’s Home
The airport is transitioning to a new parking system, meant to make the process easier.
Rapid City Regional Airport upgrades parking experience
Although it didn’t stem from distance learning, the new program, which will be offered to...
Rapid City Area Schools creates pilot program for virtual learning
There has been increased awareness about cybersecurity but lately Rapid City police have seen...
Check fraud on the rise in the Black Hills