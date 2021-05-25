RCPD reviews their own policies a year after the death of George Floyd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The death of George Floyd sent a ripple effect throughout the country with many calling for the reforming of police departments.

After the incident was caught on camera, sparking a legal battle that would ultimately end with former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder, a number of Rapid City advocacy groups came forward with recommended policy changes for our own police department.

A list was presented, titled “8 Can’t Wait,” which listed 8 different policy changes for the RCPD.

“A lot of things that we are actually meeting or exceeding as a direct result of our accreditation,” said the PIO for the Rapid City Police Department Brendyn Medina.

The RCPD is the only police department in the state accredited under CALEA or the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

“What the accreditation means for the citizens of Rapid City is we have no obligation to do this, but we understand the importance of working to go above and beyond in making sure that our policies, practices, and procedures are meeting the highest level of globally excepted law enforcement practices,” explained Medina.

The department has been accredited for 3 decades now and is re-examined every several years.

Some of the policies for the department include a ban on chokeholds that block the airway, Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), and requiring comprehensive reporting.

This means any situation that uses force must be documented and reported to a supervisor.

“If the supervisor identifies an issue with the level of force used, that is immediately addressed rather than letting it build up to a point where it becomes a bigger issue,” said Medina.

These are all steps the RCPD takes to ensure the tragedy that happened to George Floyd doesn’t happen here.

The department aims to make sure the community can feel safe around their law enforcement officers.

“There’s no other way to look at an incident like that as anything other than a tragedy. Nothing upsets a good cop more than seeing a bad cop in action. We watched Derek Chauvin be held accountable throughout the course of his trial and is it going to solve all the problems that we find across law enforcement in our nation today? No, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Medina.

