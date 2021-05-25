Advertisement

Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy today; Stormy late Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today’s weather will be similar to Monday’s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. The air mass will be slightly more unstable, so a stray shower could pop up over the Black Hills this afternoon.

A major change in the weather occurs tomorrow, as southeast winds quickly bring in low level moisture. As an upper level trough moves in from the northwest, showers and thunderstorms will blossom over the area, and some could be severe, especially south of I-90 in western South Dakota. Showers will linger into Thursday morning as the trough moves through the area.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s, but highs this Memorial Day Weekend will be in the 60s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday. Memorial Day itself may be mostly dry.

