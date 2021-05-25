Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
There has been increased awareness about cybersecurity but lately Rapid City police have seen...
Check fraud on the rise in the Black Hills
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case