Advertisement

Warm and windy start to the new week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies will kick off the new week with warmer air returning. Highs will be in the 70s for many on the plains and 60s for those near or in the hills. Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and very similar temperatures.

Wednesday will bring back the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the majority of the area. Thursday is looking cooler with highs in the 50s for many. A few showers will be possible, but clouds will be around for much of the day.

Warmer air is back on Friday with highs in the 70s again and sunshine. The warm air continues into the weekend, but the chance for showers and storms will return. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
City resident victim of stabbing, suspect in custody
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday

Latest News

Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday
Storms
Severe storms on Sunday
Storms at times through the weekend
Weekend
Storms at times this weekend