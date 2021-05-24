Warm and windy start to the new week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies will kick off the new week with warmer air returning. Highs will be in the 70s for many on the plains and 60s for those near or in the hills. Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and very similar temperatures.

Wednesday will bring back the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the majority of the area. Thursday is looking cooler with highs in the 50s for many. A few showers will be possible, but clouds will be around for much of the day.

Warmer air is back on Friday with highs in the 70s again and sunshine. The warm air continues into the weekend, but the chance for showers and storms will return. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

