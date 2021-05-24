Advertisement

US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members

Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to new U.S. Navy guidance.(Source: US Navy, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Navy has become the first branch in the U.S. military to issue service-wide incentives for sailors who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Updated guidance issued Monday stresses the safety of the vaccines and their impact on Navy operations.

According to the latest measures, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before a deployment.

In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships and at port calls.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering extra days off and have reduced restrictions on freedom of movement for vaccinated service members, as well as increased access to gyms and other facilities.

But these programs have only been instituted at the base level. It doesn’t apply fully across either service.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense is not considering a standard incentive program for the entire military.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine

Latest News

The airport is transitioning to a new parking system, meant to make the process easier.
Rapid City Regional Airport upgrades parking experience
Although it didn’t stem from distance learning, the new program, which will be offered to...
Rapid City Area Schools creates pilot program for virtual learning
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces – or not at all
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run