Rapid City Regional Airport upgrades parking experience

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The days of someone taking your money for parking at Rapid City Regional Airport are over, almost.

The new system will be fully automated, allowing customers to pay a few different ways including inserting a credit card right away, taking a ticket, or paying cash inside the airport.

”We’re in the process of going away from an unmanned booth, a fully automated system and this is the first step in getting that automated system together,” said Patrick Dame, the airport’s executive director. “We intend to man the booth for assistance during peak flight times for about the next month.”

After June 20, the exit booth will no longer have an attendant.

