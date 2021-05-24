Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved some minor changes in the popular park, located near Atlanta, but did not address any possible changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals as some had hoped.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

