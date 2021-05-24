Representative Dusty Johnson visits Black Hills Children’s Home

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KEVN) - When you get to the other side of that bridge, you don’t have to be concerned that somebody’s going to be physically, emotionally, or sexually abusive to you.”

Those are the words of Karl Jegeris, the Chief Operator of the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

The society has two residential care facilities in the state caring for just under 100 kids.

The bridge in question leads to the Black Hills Children’s Home, which cares for 35 kids with an unfortunate history of child abuse, trauma, or behavioral problems.

The home provides an environment where the children can feel safe and have an opportunity to grow.

The site houses two different units where the children sleep, attend school and have the opportunity to receive counseling.

Congressman Dusty Johnson visited the Children’s Home and believes the organization is doing an excellent job at setting up these kids with a bright future.

“We want to make sure that we have young people with abuse, neglect with trauma in their life, that we give them the best opportunity to be successful. That’s what Children’s Home Society does and they do it as well as anybody in the state. It’s agencies like this that frankly inspire me to go back to DC and make sure we’re investing in the right kinds of things.”

Jegeris said he is happy Johnson can see that federal money spent at the society is being well invested into the kids.

“Of course, the federal funding isn’t enough,” said Jergeris, “we are very fortunate to have many donors here in the Black Hills and throughout South Dakota.”

Jegeris said in the past year since the disappearance of Serenity Dennard, the facility has made several different security changes to ensure safety.

These changes involve increasing staff training, running drills, and updating all the locks on doors that lead outside.

The home does not allow cameras inside, but outdoor cameras have been installed as well.

