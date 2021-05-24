Advertisement

Dry and Warmer early this week; More Storms Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:21 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After Sunday’s stormy weather, dry and warmer weather returns today and Tuesday on the heels of southwest winds. Highs both today and Tuesday will be in the lower 70s, but winds could gust over 35 mph at times.

Our next chance of storms arrives Wednesday as moisture quickly returns and an upper level storm approaches. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly south of Interstate 90.

Thursday will be cooler with lingering showers, then dry and warmer weather returns Friday.

