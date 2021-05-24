Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,281. Three new deaths were reported bringing the states total number of deaths to 2004.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Gregory County reported 2 new cases, and Butte and Gregory counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 5 to 56.

According to CDC data, 53.74% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.68% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir