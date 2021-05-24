City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Landfill will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

The City’s trash and recycling collection schedule will be adjusted for the holiday week of Monday, May 31 to Friday, June 4.

Monday’s scheduled collection of trash and recycling items is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Tuesday through Friday’s collection will operate on a normal schedule.

Residents who would like to be reminded of adjusted collection schedules can visit the Solid Waste Division’s website at www.rapidcityrecycles.org and sign up for reminders.

