Check fraud on the rise in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There has been increased awareness about cybersecurity but lately Rapid City police have seen an increase in other types of fraud; checks. According to Detective Jacob LeLaCheur there are few ways to be fooled.

LeLaCheur said “There are two main types, fake checks and check washing. With fake checks, you are given a check or money order worth more than the amount owed and asked to wire back the excess amount. After sending the money, you find out that the check or money order is fake. Check washing involves removing the payee name and check amount from a check and rewriting the information to deposit money into their own account.”

If a stranger wants to pay you for something and send more than the exact amount, this is a red flag.

Vicky Hauck works for First Interstate bank and has seen a rise in the fraud. She also has tips on how to combat check fraud.

Hauck said “First, with fake checks, even if the check has seemingly cleared and funds are available, that does not mean it is valid. Also, verify the person requesting money back before you wire or issue a check.”

Other things to watch for:

Monitor your bank statements, use online bill pay when possible to avoid writing checks, and keep a detailed record of checks you do write.

Check with your banker if you have any concerns and for more tips on how to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.