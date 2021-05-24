Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir

Latest News

A car is caught on camera barreling down a sidewalk in Milwaukee.
Video catches reckless driver speeding on sidewalk
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, then Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to...
Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees
Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
American Wild Horse Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
American Wild Horses Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better