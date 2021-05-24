Another nice day on tap for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 40s to near 50° for much of the area. Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area. Expect plenty of sunshine, but some clouds will develop in the afternoon making things partly cloudy. It’ll be a bit breezy, but stronger winds are expected in northwest South Dakota, where 50 mph wind gusts are likely. A Wind Advisory is in place for Harding, Butte, Perkins, Ziebach and northern Meade Counties from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It stays breezy for Wednesday with gusts from 30-40 mph. Scattered clouds are expected and showers and thunderstorms will return by the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon hours with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. Timing of storms will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thunderstorms will develop in northeast Wyoming early in the afternoon and those will move east into South Dakota through the middle and later afternoon hours. We will keep you posted as new information develops.

Cooler weather settles in Thursday, where highs will be in the 50s for much of the area. Warmer air returns Friday with highs back in the 70s for some. The weekend will feature highs in the 60s with a few showers and storms possible each day.

