Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday

By David Stradling
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds linger for much of the morning before giving way to some sunshine midday. Showers and storms will develop midday and early afternoon in Wyoming and the hills and slide into western South Dakota. These storms will become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, either. Storm timing will be from around 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be a factor as well.

Skies clear up Sunday night and provide us with sunny and dry weather early next week. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s for much of the area. It will be windy to begin next week with gusts up to 40 mph at times on Monday. After the nice start to the week, shower and thunderstorm chances return Wednesday and Thursday. With the added cloud cover, highs will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area midweek. Dry weather is back Friday and so is the warm air. Mostly sunny and highs in the 70s to wrap up next week.

