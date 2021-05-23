Advertisement

Geophysical study done on Hideaway Hills gypsum mine

Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - The residents of Hideaway Hills gathered today to hear an update on the geophysical study done on the abandoned gypsum mine beneath their homes.

The full extent of the mine is still not entirely known.

The purpose of the study is to try and map the mine and find areas where there are gypsum and voids underground.

Several methods were used in the area.

One method involved injecting electrical currents into the ground at two points to measure the potential resistivity.

Voids have a high resistivity to electrical currents and water has a very low resistivity.

When water and gypsum mix, it dissolves the mineral.

“I hope to get some answer for the residents here and I think, I don’t want to make any promises, but I think we have enough to at least give some information about what’s going on. Hopefully,” said Mohammad Sadeghi, from Montana Technological University’s Geological Engineering Department.

Sadeghi hopes to interpret his reach in two weeks, but says this could take longer depending on how hard it is to trace the gypsum and correlate the data.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
City resident victim of stabbing, suspect in custody
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups searching for missing woman
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday

Latest News

MMIW 5k
5k walk and run for missing and murdered indigenous women
Fruhlingsfest returns to Main Street Square
Fruhlingsfest returns to Main Street Square
Tyler Brink wears a star wars costume.
Putt-putt and drink.... for a good cause!
Remembering those who were lost.
Three Angels Memorial, sharing memories