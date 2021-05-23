Advertisement

Fruhlingsfest returns to Main Street Square

Fruhlingsfest
Fruhlingsfest returns to Main Street Square
By Jack Caudill
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT
It’s another sign that things are beginning to get back to normal. Main Street Square hosted the first of its big market events for the year Saturday.

This is the annual Fruhlingsfest and Spring Market at the square. The pandemic disrupted last year’s schedule. Local vendors had a chance to sell their wares Saturday afternoon and visitors got the chance to check out some of the area’s microbrews along with live music from Camp Comfort. The event’s organizers are excited to get this year’s schedule underway.

Main Street Square executive director Domico Rodriguez says, "

“We’re just excited to have a sense of normalcy. This is the first big event of the season and so far, so good. The weather’s held out and things are looking pretty good so far. So far, everything seems to be going really, really well. the vendors seem to be happy. Just good traffic downtown is a good piece.”

The next events on the square’s schedule are Splash Patio events on Thursdays starting June 3rd and the Kids Carnival on June 5th.

