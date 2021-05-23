Advertisement

5k walk and run for missing and murdered indigenous women

MMIW 5k
MMIW 5k(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A collaboration between the NDN Collective, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe resulted in a 5k walk to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.

Caitlyn Shoulder, involved with the NDN Collective, says the Department of Justice does a poor job at reporting cases for indigenous women.

She believes the number of active cases for missing or murdered indigenous women is 10 times greater than what’s logged into the DOJ’s system.

The event is an effort to bring more awareness to this issue that plagues the communities.

Despite the rain, the walk had many community members come to show support.

“That also just shows the strength and the resilience that our community members have and how great they feel that this issue is that weather such as this where it’s supposed to rain a majority of the day didn’t deter them from coming and showing up and being here and being present for this moment. Seeing all of the people here lined up, it just brought so much joy to our hearts and it just really made us happy that we all were able to come together and do this today,” said Shoulder.

