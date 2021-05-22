Three Angels Memorial, sharing memories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Eagles Club in Rapid City hosted the Three Angels Memorial Event, seeking to remember the loss of three lives in August of last year.

August of 2020 saw the three untimely deaths of Ashley Nagy, Dakota Zaiser and Charles Red Willow.

The families joined together with the Eagle Riders at the Eagles Club.

“The one child that was murdered, Dakota Zaiser, is my son,” says Dixie Brown, “and so in order to keep his memory alive I wanted to do something to memorize him. There’s also Charles and Ashley involved in all of this too, so I don’t want anyone to forget about those two also. They were very loved by their families, for all three of them.”

Dixie was sure to help the other mothers by giving them photos to remember their lost children.

The Three Angels Memorial event gathered people from all over for a poker run, Which takes them to five locations through The Hills. Where they’ll get a card stamped at each place. The trip will bring them back to the Eagles Club, where, after they’ve gotten their five stamps, they’ll draw a five-card poker hand. The best hand will win some cash. There will also be a live auction, and proceeds will go to the humane society.

President of the Eagle Riders, O.C. Chambers, was happy to help.

“Our Motto is people helping people, and we just decided we’re going to run with it. This is a first time effort for us, we really don’t know what we’re doing. So, if we stumble, we fall. If we don’t, we’ll get back up. We’re looking forward to everyone coming out and just having a good time with us today,” says Chambers, “because that’s what this is going to be about. Good times, good friends and just helping each other.”

The riders rode off to the next stop, all while remembering the loss of Ashley, Dakota and Charles.

