Advertisement

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:47 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving west at 3 mph (almost 5 kph).

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued. The island likely will experience locally gusty winds, weather forecasters said.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
City resident victim of stabbing, suspect in custody
State Attorneys General file support for Gov. Noem in Mount Rushmore firework lawsuit
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Court ruling allows Hideaways Hills homeowners to continue case against state

Latest News

Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are sharply declining in the U.S. (Source: CNN Newsource)
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations sharply decline
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica