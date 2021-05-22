Storms at times through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms are possible through the evening, then we dry out after midnight. Expect clouds to stick around for the entire night and for some patchy fog to develop in areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s or low 50s when we wake up Saturday morning. Don’t expect much sunshine on Saturday, as overcast skies dominate much, if not all of the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many with some 60s possible as well. We’re dry for much of the day, but more storms will fire in Colorado, southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, then make their way north into the area late Saturday and Saturday night.

Clouds stick around for Sunday morning, but they will clear out by midday and we will have a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s because of it. That’s the good news about sunshine Sunday. The atmosphere will become prime for strong and severe thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will start to pop up in Wyoming and Nebraska by 1 p.m. and move through the area, ending around 9 p.m. or so. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for further updates Saturday and again Sunday.

The beginning of next week will start off dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s for many. It’ll be a nice start to the week. Shower and storm chances look to return by the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

