Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
State Attorneys General file support for Gov. Noem in Mount Rushmore firework lawsuit
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
City resident victim of stabbing, suspect in custody
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Court ruling allows Hideaways Hills homeowners to continue case against state

Latest News

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
South Dakota state officials debate “critical race theory” in schools
Tesla
Tesla’s silently roll into Custer