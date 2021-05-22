Advertisement

Groups searching for missing woman

Reporter missing May 13th.
Reporter missing May 13th.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteers gathered today in search of a woman, Susan Lacey Fast Eagle, reported missing on May 13th.

Fast Eagle’s family was worried, so they put a call out, and it was answered by many organizations willing to help.

She was last spotted by law enforcement on May 3rd. The search began at 10:30 a.m. and will go through 6:00 p.m. tonight.

The large group broke up into four groups in an effort to cover more ground.

Children helped by passing out flyers.

They’re doing everything they can to find Fast Eagle, according to Lissa Yellowbird-Chase, Founder of the Sahnish Scouts.

“We are basically putting a call out for Lacey to come forward if she is in the area, or if anyone knows her whereabouts. If something else happened to her then we’re here to find out what that is, and try to locate her. We have a lot of awareness,” says Yellowbird-Chase, “and now it is time to move into the second phase of actually boots on the ground, trying to locate our people.”

Anyone with information about Lacey can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
City resident victim of stabbing, suspect in custody
Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
State Attorneys General file support for Gov. Noem in Mount Rushmore firework lawsuit
Property value has decreased for many homes in Hideaway Hills after a mine collapsed in 2020.
Court ruling allows Hideaways Hills homeowners to continue case against state

Latest News

Tyler Brink wears a star wars costume.
Putt-putt and drink.... for a good cause!
Remembering those who were lost.
Three Angels Memorial, sharing memories
South Dakota state officials debate “critical race theory” in schools
Tesla
Tesla’s silently roll into Custer