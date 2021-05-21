The what-for on Pactola Reservoir

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pactola Reservoir is a 785 acre body of water. It’s known for recreational activities like swimming, paddle boarding, boating and fishing.

However, reservoirs are more than a means for a fun weekend.

Pactola Reservoir sits roughly 15 miles west of Rapid City and its water flows into Rapid Creek, where water levels vary over time.

When the creek is low, the dam will open up, allowing water to pass and bring Rapid Creek back to a healthy level. The reservoir also operates to hold water and prohibits too much from flowing downstream which would cause flooding.

The reservoir is currently taking in 22-percent more water than it is letting out, and is 98-percent full.

It’s important for reservoirs to hold water in case of drought, which much of South Dakota is facing. When those water levels get low, water can be released so farmers can continue to water their crops and both homes and businesses may function normally.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.