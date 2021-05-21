Strong Storms Again Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at storms and soaking rains over the next few days. The severity of the storms won’t end up constituting a huge outbreak, but the possibly of storms will make travel difficult at times.

There is still the threat of lightning, medium sized hail and lots of wind - 60mph and higher at times- all of which are obviously the main parts that we hate to see with severe weather.

We are not expecting any tornadic activity so that is a plus. However, it bears repeating that no tornadoes happening at all are not a guarantee. It always behooves us to err on the side of caution at all times during severe storm events.

It looks like our easternmost counties will get the thunder and lightning last. They will stay on the very warm side - like near 90° and then see the rain late in the day or even overnight Friday into Saturday.

After the initial round of rough weather. We will get a break in the action during the course of the day Friday and then a resurgence in the afternoon hours of strong storms and heavy rain to end the day and start the weekend.

Next week is looking calmer with sunshine and comfortable temperatures are back before the holiday weekend.

